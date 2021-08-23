What The Media Is Not Telling You About Climate Change Affecting The Great Lake

Interesting how newspapers publish articles about Global Warming/Climate Change but do not inform you how exactly Global Warming affects water levels of the Great Lakes. Last May I wrote a piece titled “Great Lakes Water Levels Appear To Prove Global Warming Is Not Occurring”. I wrote that piece due to an article I read written by the Associated Press and published in the Detroit News. That article informed us that the last 2 years of “record-setting” water levels have ended.

That made me curious to find out what feeds the Great Lakes which due to “Global Warming” would cause an increase in water levels. On that journey, I discovered something very interesting.

I went to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and found that:

“Water level and water temperature are two important and interrelated indicators of weather and climate change in the Great Lakes. Water level (the height of the lake surface above sea level) is influenced by many factors, including precipitation, snowmelt runoff, drought, evaporation rates, and people withdrawing water for multiple uses. Water temperature is influenced by many factors, too, but most directly by air temperature.”

As the EPA states “but most directly by air temperature”. Let us dive deeper into that statement.

What I learned next from the United States EPA did not surprise me but may surprise others which is why I am writing this piece. The EPA states that:

“In recent years, warmer surface water temperatures in the Great Lakes have contributed to lower water levels by increasing rates of evaporation and causing lake ice to form later than usual (see the Lake Ice indicator), which extends the season for evaporation.”

I then put on my thinking cap and said to myself if higher air temperatures increase evaporation which in turn lowers the level of water in the Great Lakes, how is global warming causing the increase of the water levels in the Great Lakes over the last few years?

The answer is simple. It is not.

Now we find that MLive has published another scare tactic piece in which they inform us that once again “Global Warming” is having an effect on water levels in the Great Lakes. Also once again gives us zero science on exactly how water levels in the Great Lakes are affected by “Global Warming”.

You would think that some reporter would be curious to find out how exactly “Global Warming” affects water levels. Or perhaps they believe that would undercut what they are actually attempting to do.

If there is an answer to my question I am still waiting to entertain it. It is now obvious that none of these reporters are curious enough to ask or report it. The only other answer is they are just too lazy to research and report it.