Gamestop Quietly Closed Michigan Locations Recently

Behind me are the days of buying used video games at GameStop or trading in the games I have to buy the latest game I want. Sure, it's still an option, but GameStop has lost a lot of its luster over the years.

Of course, GameStop has been in the news a ton in recent years, and not all of it has been positive. Still, you're bound to find a location in most city centers, strip malls and the like - still selling Funko Pops and used games and accessories.

They're not as busy as they used to be, though, hence the 100s of closings nationwide since 2020, 17 of which have been in Michigan. Since the start of 2022 alone, GameStop has closed 227 locations across the United States.

However, Michigan didn't see a single GameStop close down in 2022 or 2023, according to GameStop Closing List, a website that organizes publically announced closings of GameStops.

2024 has not been quite as fortunate, though. Two locations have closed in Michigan this year: Store #33 in Dearborn at Fairlane Town Ctr. and Store #2236 in Hamtramck on Joseph Campau Blvd.

According to GameStop records, there are now 83 locations in Michigan.

READ MORE: Costco Doubles Down on Big Changes Soon Affecting Michigan Stores

For what it's worth, there are rumors that GameStop is nearing its end. Many gamers buy their games digitally now, and used physical games can often be bought or traded at local hobby stores for a better price or rate. As for the "gamer accessories", GameStop isn't exactly the number one retailer for such items.

GameStop may be going out by death from a thousand paper cuts (many of which were self-inflicted), but the company has made a lot of noise in recent years, though rather unintentionally. Despite its own chaotic stock market trends, wise investors caution everyone to stay away from a company likely soaking in its final years.

