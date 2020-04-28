Closure Extends at Kellogg Community College, Mid-May Opening

The latest executive order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stop the spread of COVID-19 has offered a slight change to a planned re-opening of the Kellogg Community College campuses.

The five campuses of KCC were expected to open May 4th after an extension was announced in early April. This would have allowed students back on campus for the final week of the spring semester.

The college announced on Friday, April 24th, that another extension would be in place, opening campuses on Monday, May 18th for employees only. The summer semester registration is still ongoing with classes starting as early as May 11th. The college also announced that all classes for the summer will continue in an online-only format. The online fee of $35 for the summer semester courses were waived earlier this month.

Kellogg Community College President Dr. Adrien Bennings gave the following statement in the college's release.

Our campus doors remain closed as we do our part to slow the spread of the virus, but our online instruction and institutional operations are proceeding. Our faculty and staff continue to deliver education to our Bruins, thanks to our institution's dedication to student success and our agility in leveraging online learning platforms.

Once the campuses are open to employees, there will be limited access to the buildings to essential personnel specifically identified to conduct minimum business operations.

Kellogg Community College's main campus is located on North Avenue in Battle Creek. Their other campuses include the Regional Manufacturing Technology Center in Fort Custer, the Eastern Academic Center in Albion, the Grahl Center in Coldwater and the Fehsenfeld Center in Hastings.