CMU Fires Head Basketball Coach Keno Davis

The student newspaper, the Central Michigan Life is reporting that the school has fired head basketball coach Keno Davis. Davis had compiled a mediocre 142-143 record in his nine seasons a the school. This past season, the Chippewas, 7-16 overall and 3-13 in the Mid American Conference.

Davis had previous coaching stints at Providence College and Drake University.

Davis told the Detroit News:

"I don't think there's any doubt, we had a really nice nucleus. As a coach, you always that's a possibility. I don't know if it ever catches you completely off-guard. But I loved my time at Mt. Pleasant, I'm really appreciative of (former athletic director) Dave Heeke giving me the opportunity." "I'm obviously disappointed that it ended this way, with the injuries and the COVID and things like that, that were kind of out of our control. "But I wish them the best in the future, the student athletes and the administration. "It's just part of the profession."

He had one MAC West Division regular season championship during his reign in 2015, however they lost to Buffalo in the MAC Tournament title game and failed to make the NCAA tournament.

They went to four post-season tournaments during Davis' run at the schoo. They lost to Louisiana Tech in the National Invitational Tournament in 2015, and made it to the quarterfinals of the College Invitational Tournament in 2018, before losing to Liberty.

The Chippewas other appearances during Davis' tenure were in the CIT again and in the CBI and both ended in first round losses.

Davis will receive a $400,000 payment to buy out his contract.