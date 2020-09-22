CMU Names New Athletic Director

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Central Michigan University has hired University of Texas-Austin deputy athletic director, Amy Folan, as the school's new athletic director.

She replaces Michael Alford, who is leaving to take a job with his alma mater, Florida State University.

Folan was responsible for fundraising at UT-Austin. She will take over on October 5th.

CMU has financial problems as a result of COVID-19, and they've eliminated men's track and field and are now below the current NCAA threshold of having a minimum of six men's sports in Division I (they have five men's varsity sports now).

The school is under a waiver from the NCAA to stay at the FBS (Division I) level until the end of 2021-22 academic year. If they do not get back to six men's sports by then, they may have to drop to either FCS (I-AA) for football and/or Division II in other sports.