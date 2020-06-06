Coast Guard Helping Deputies Find Missing Teen In Lake MIchigan

Fox 17 reports the coast guard has joined in with Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen at Holland State Park.

Officials told Fox 17 Saturday afternoon around 4 pm, two people jumped into the lake from the pier. One of the people made it back to the shore, but the other never did. The missing teen is identified as an 18-year-old, but no other details have been released.

Deputies and the Coast Guard started searching soon after and have been searching into Saturday night. Police told Fox 17, this is an active investigation.

This story will be updated.