When it’s a Caffeine Emergency, it’s Coffee Rescue to the Rescue

After years of serving up java from an ambulance converted to a food truck, Coffee Rescue now has a brick-and-mortar drive-thru in Portage.

Full disclosure: I love coffee. Coffee is the only bad habit I have left in my life. I was surprised to find out that only 64% of Americans drink coffee every day. We're drinking a lot of it though, 400 million cups every day ending in "y." Many of us consider ourselves addicted, but we're not finding a 12-step program or a sponsor, we're finding another cup.

Coffee Rescue to the rescue! The business is a unique spin on the food truck concept, using a vehicle designed to look like an ambulance to serve up hot and iced coffee, hot chocolate, and specialty treats. You may have seen them at lunchtime live, the farmer's market, or one of the Kalamazoo food truck rallies. Now, Coffee Rescue has a physical location with a Portage address. While the fleet of one mobile truck will still be in service, the building offers a headquarters for the catering business and a drive-thru for those who need their cup of dirt on the daily.

