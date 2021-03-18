Coldwater’s Capri Drive-In is Opening for 2021

Another sign of spring and another reason to rejoice... Capri Drive-In will be open in a week. Here are the first movies of the season.

Who's ready for the drive-in? After shorter than normal closure for the winter months, the Capri Drive-In in Coldwater, Michigan will once again be open for the 2021 season. Opening weekend is set for March 26th and 27th.

Screen 1 Double Feature

Tom & Jerry - An animated family comedy that is rated PG

The Croods: A New Age - A animated family comedy also rated PG

Screen 2 Double Feature

The Marksman - Described as an action-adventure, thriller, and suspenseful film rated PG-13

Wrong Turn - Horror, suspense, and thriller that is rated R

While movie theaters were closed and social distancing became the norm, drive-in theaters saw a resurgence in interest. The Capri Drive-In remained open well into December of 2020 and the demand was there for them to continue through winter. The thing is, the main building that housed the snack bar and restrooms does not have heat. The longtime family business was not built for the winter months so having pipes freeze was a real concern.

While theaters have once again been allowed to reopen, there are still those who need to maintain stricter health practices amid the ongoing pandemic. Whether you enjoy being able to watch films in the great outdoors or just enjoy the nostalgia a classic drive-in like Capri has to offer, this is great news.

Check out the Capri Drive-In website for more information.

