Coldwater Man Wanted for Impaired Driving Death Has Evaded Arrest

Michigan State Police are searching for a Coldwater man accused of driving impaired and causing the death of a bicyclist in April.

Law enforcement is searching for a Coldwater man who has evaded capture since a warrant for his arrest was issued on May 25, 2021, for several felony traffic warrants related to an accident that left a 25-year-old Coldwater woman dead.

Michigan State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Branch County on April 12, 2021. The crash happened at the intersection of Angola Road and Nye Road, south of Coldwater. A 25-year-old Coldwater woman riding a bike was hit from behind by a truck allegedly driven by 27-year-old Jacob Ward of Coldwater. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 25, the Branch County Prosecutor's Office announced it had charged Ward on several felony charges:

operating while intoxicated causing death

reckless driving causing death

moving violation causing death

use of methamphetamines

use of marijuana

Authorities are now asking for the public's help locating Ward. Jacob Ward is described as standing 6 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ward's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police