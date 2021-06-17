Coldwater Man Wanted for Impaired Driving Death Has Evaded Arrest
Michigan State Police are searching for a Coldwater man accused of driving impaired and causing the death of a bicyclist in April.
Law enforcement is searching for a Coldwater man who has evaded capture since a warrant for his arrest was issued on May 25, 2021, for several felony traffic warrants related to an accident that left a 25-year-old Coldwater woman dead.
Michigan State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Branch County on April 12, 2021. The crash happened at the intersection of Angola Road and Nye Road, south of Coldwater. A 25-year-old Coldwater woman riding a bike was hit from behind by a truck allegedly driven by 27-year-old Jacob Ward of Coldwater. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
On May 25, the Branch County Prosecutor's Office announced it had charged Ward on several felony charges:
- operating while intoxicated causing death
- reckless driving causing death
- moving violation causing death
- use of methamphetamines
- use of marijuana
Authorities are now asking for the public's help locating Ward. Jacob Ward is described as standing 6 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Ward's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.