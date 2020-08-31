Coldwater Woman Killed in Wrong Way Highway Crash Sunday

Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post responded to southbound I-69 in southern Calhoun County due to a fiery and deadly crash. Authorities responded to the crash near the M-60 exit (mile marker 25) in Tekonsha shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 30th.

Troopers learned that a southbound semi was unable to avoid a sedan that was driving north on the southbound side, striking the vehicle head-on. Both vehicles burst into flames and burned extensively, according the Michigan State Police's release.

Investigators say the driver of the sedan, later identified as a 44-year-old Coldwater woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a man from Dekalb, Illinois, was able to escape the vehicle without injury.

The highway was shut down for a few hours while scene construction and clean up took place with assistance from the Branch and Calhoun County Sheriff's departments. The Tekonsha Fire Department was on the scene for fire support.

The investigation of the crash continues. It is believed that the woman driving the sedan driving on the wrong side of the highway and the crash itself was intentional.