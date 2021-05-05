Coldwater’s Capri Drive-In May 7 Through 9 2021 Movies

Capri Drive-In announces a family-friendly favorite along with a trio of comedies for their weekend double features.

Temperatures this weekend will feel more fall-like than late Spring so bundle up, bring a blanket, and if you can, a snuggle buddy. No bug spray needed this weekend.

Interest in drive-ins continues to remain high even as a post-pandemic life appears closer. Check out Capri Drive-In's weekend double features below.

Get our free mobile app

Screen 1 Double Feature

Screen 2 Double Feature

Bridesmaids - (R) Comedy, Romance -125 mins

American Pie - (R) Comedy - 95 mins

Get more information by clicking here

Fun Facts on Capri Drive-In

Capri Drive-In is located off US-12 in Coldwater, Michigan. The drive-in opened in 1964 and is still operated by members of the same family.

Screen #1 of the Capri is a 150' X 75' Selby tower. It is one of the largest screen towers still in use today.

Screen #2 of the Capri is an 80' x 40' steel tower. This screen once served a Detroit-Area drive-in until it was disassembled, shipped to Coldwater, and re-assembled to act as a second screen for the Capri in 1986.

Both of Capri's projection rooms utilize new digital projection equipment to produce the brightest picture possible. Moviegoers can tune into either AM or FM Stereo sound for both screens.

MORE: Where to See a Drive-In Movie in Michigan