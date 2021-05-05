Coldwater’s Capri Drive-In May 7 Through 9 2021 Movies
Capri Drive-In announces a family-friendly favorite along with a trio of comedies for their weekend double features.
Temperatures this weekend will feel more fall-like than late Spring so bundle up, bring a blanket, and if you can, a snuggle buddy. No bug spray needed this weekend.
Interest in drive-ins continues to remain high even as a post-pandemic life appears closer. Check out Capri Drive-In's weekend double features below.
Screen 1 Double Feature
- E.T. the Extra Terrestrial - (PG) Family, Sci-Fi - 115 mins
- Pitch Perfect - (PG-13) Comedy, Music, Romance - 112 mins
Screen 2 Double Feature
- Bridesmaids - (R) Comedy, Romance -125 mins
- American Pie - (R) Comedy - 95 mins
Fun Facts on Capri Drive-In
- Capri Drive-In is located off US-12 in Coldwater, Michigan. The drive-in opened in 1964 and is still operated by members of the same family.
- Screen #1 of the Capri is a 150' X 75' Selby tower. It is one of the largest screen towers still in use today.
- Screen #2 of the Capri is an 80' x 40' steel tower. This screen once served a Detroit-Area drive-in until it was disassembled, shipped to Coldwater, and re-assembled to act as a second screen for the Capri in 1986.
- Both of Capri's projection rooms utilize new digital projection equipment to produce the brightest picture possible. Moviegoers can tune into either AM or FM Stereo sound for both screens.