College Students In Kalamazoo Get Free Meals On Thursdays

It's a stressful time for students as they prepare to head back to school across the state. Here in Kalamazoo, a charity known as Broncos Kitchen, partnering with Wesley Foundation Campus Ministry, is doing what they can to give some of the college students in Kalamazoo something to look forward to. Every Thursday, they'll be handing out free meals from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2350 Ring Rd. WMU students began the fall semester, which included in-person classes on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Kalamazoo College originally elected to follow suit, but officials changed their decision to hold in-person classes��and instead will begin their school year digitally.

Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College students however are invited to enjoy the free dinners, with the inaugural meal being served tonight on September 10th, which includes barbecue pork spareribs, fried chicken, vegetarian hamburgers, potato salad, garden salad, vegetarian baked beans, dessert, and bottled water, according to the WWMT. A valid student ID is required to get a free meal.

The menu for the upcoming meals can be viewed here, with meals planned throughout the month. Broncos Kitchen is a nonprofit hunger-relief corporation founded in Kalamazoo in 2012 that provides free dinners to Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College students, but is not affiliated with Western Michigan University.