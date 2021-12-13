Get ready for the return of The Jackson County fair!

The Jackson County Fair is coming back for 2022 in a big way with its first announcement for entertainment.

The Jackson County Fair and HB Concerts INC., in partnership with 100.7 WITL, are proud to present Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy!

Get ready to Git-R-Done and find out what makes you a redneck. These comedy icons will take the stage at the Jackson County Fair on Sunday, August 7th, 2022. Prepare your belly for an evening full of laughter and one of the biggest comedy events coming to Michigan in 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 17th at 8 am. They'll range in price from $50 to $82 and can be purchased in a number of ways;

Online at Jacksoncountyfair.net

In-person at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, located at the new American 1 Event Center at 128 W Ganson Street in Jackson

By phone at (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405

In previous years, the Jackson County Fair has brought such acts as Toby Keith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx, Ted Nugent, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Hank Williams Jr, and many many more!

There's more to the Jackson County Fair than just entertainment on the stage. They have plenty more activities for the whole family to enjoy, as well. There are always plenty of carnival rides and games, 4H competitions for a variety of animals, bingo, and delicious food and drink.

The rest of the entertainment lineup hasn't been announced yet, who else would you like to see at the Jackson County Fair this summer? Let us know by sending us a message with the free station app.

