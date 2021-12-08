Handsome Comet is seeking a forever family to have adventures with.

Comet is a young guy that loves to play. He will turn 1-year-old in mid-January. In true boy kitty fashion, Comet loves exploring.

Unlike a lot of other cats, Comet loves meeting new people and will let you hold him and carry him around the room for short periods of time. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this young guy loves playing with toys and the other active cats at HSSCM.

Comet of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

This boy would do well in many types of homes. Comet has long hair so it would be ideal for his forever family to have experience with the grooming needs of long-haired cats.

Comet would do great in a home with children 6-years or older so he has someone to play with and help keep him active. He would also love to be in a home with another young cat.

Comet would likely adjust to a cat-friendly dog with the right slow introduction.

Would you like to make Comet a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help shelter animals like Comet but maybe the busy holidays aren't the right time to add a furry family member? The Humane Society of South Central Michigan is always in need of items to help care for the animals housed at its shelter located at 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, Michigan.

Click here to see the needed items and scroll down for a link to their Amazon wishlist if you'd rather not haul items there in the cold.

