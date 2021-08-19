Community College Near Grand Rapids To Offer Course on Michigan Ghost Towns

So maybe this won't be for credit and they're not conferring a degree in it, but Montcalm Community College northeast of Grand Rapids is offering a fall course all about Michigan ghost towns.

The class, titled Michigan Ghost Towns and Abandoned Sites, will meet Monday evenings from September 13 through November 15.

Lectures will be held on campus at the Montcalm Community College location in Greenville and the series is described as

A ten-part series that explores the forgotten and abandoned hamlets of Michigan (and a few ghost stories), beginning with Montcalm County and expanding to surrounding counties and around the state.

It costs $149 to take the course.

There are plenty of ghost towns across the state to choose to explore. Wikipedia includes a list of more than 130 of them.

Some are well known like Singapore, the once-thriving port town near Saugatuck that was buried under a sand dune.

You'd never know it looking at this drone footage that there was once a town here:

Others, like Mentha near Kalamazoo known for and named after the area's abundant mint fields, are less known other than to locals who have heard the history.

MCC has other courses along similar lines in their curriculum including ones on one-room schoolhouses, pioneer journals and old railroad lines.

