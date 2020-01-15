Companies Involved With PFAS Sued By Michigan

The State of Michigan is suing a long list of companies relating to PFAS contamination across the state. The lawsuit names 17 corporate defendants including Dupont and 3M. The state claims all of the companies it names have been involved in a systematic effort to produce dangerous chemical compounds, and then offer misleading information, or none at all, about dangerous aspects of using, or disposing of them.

State’s attorneys contend PFAS exposure is correlated with harmful and serious health effects including:

decreased fertility

pregnancy induced hypertension

liver damage

thyroid disease

and increased likelihood of cancer, especially kidney and testicular cancers.

The state claims the continued production and use of the PFAS compounds threaten Michigan’s natural resources, property and residents.