Concert Series Planned At Frederik Meijer Gardens

A return to live music has been announced at Frederik Meijer Gardens. The music includes three series featuring musicians from the Grand Rapids Symphony and West Michigan.

The series' include “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens,” “Tuesday Evening Music Club” and the “Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings." Mary Tuuk Kuras, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony told Fox 17,

"We are very excited to bring the Grand Rapids Symphony back to Meijer Gardens for these special concerts. Our shared mission of promoting the arts and bringing our community together makes this partnership a wonderful fit.”

In July, August and September the "Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens" is slated with The Verve Pipe, O.A.R., Kansas, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama scheduled to perform. The full lineup of 30 shows and ticket on-sale dates is expected to be announced soon.

Also, the "Tuesday Evening Music Club” brings local musicians Tuesday evenings in July and August starting at 7pm.

All dates, performers and information are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions. Capacity will be set at 1,000 people under the current coronavirus restrictions and could be expanded if rules allow.