Ed Grey/TSM

The Kalamazoo Ribfest, presented by Firekeeper’s Casino Hotel, is coming up on August 1-3. Ribfest is a three day event at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Downtown Kalamazoo. It’s a place for great food and drink and entertainment, including “Everclear” (the band, not the drink), “Joan Osborne” and “Spin Doctors”. Local blues Phenom Jake Kershaw will also be part of the line-up for the three day festival.

Admission to the event is FREE before 4 pm and is $10 each day after 4 pm. Children 12 and under receive free GENERAL admission. VIP tickets for the premier Ribfest experience are available on all three nights.

One lucky winner will be able to grab an All Access Ribfest 2019 Package, courtesy of Premiere Hemp Company. That’s 2 VIP tickets for each night of the the three-day festival, "Best Seats in the House" during the live entertainment, and $250 value in RibBucks and drink tickets for use throughout the festival.

Here’s how you can win: