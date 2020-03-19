Coping With Coronavirus and Seeing It From Somebody Else’s Shoes

There are a lot of Corona virus discussions going on everywhere you go, be it online, In your living room or anywhere else. It’s like we’re walking into tornado-like winds to find shelter, and trying to dodge the flying debris as we go. That debris is in the form of blame rendering, political grandstanding, claims of espionage, incompetence, cheaters and just regular people with a lot of anger and frustration.

It makes it hard to get to a safer place and by that, I mean doing the next several tasks it’ll take to get us there. We all face a lot of similarities right now in the things we are faced with but getting from point A to point B is a lot longer journey for some.

As we all make adjustments to our daily lives, I’m trying to remember a few things: