Coping With Coronavirus and Seeing It From Somebody Else’s Shoes
There are a lot of Corona virus discussions going on everywhere you go, be it online, In your living room or anywhere else. It’s like we’re walking into tornado-like winds to find shelter, and trying to dodge the flying debris as we go. That debris is in the form of blame rendering, political grandstanding, claims of espionage, incompetence, cheaters and just regular people with a lot of anger and frustration.
It makes it hard to get to a safer place and by that, I mean doing the next several tasks it’ll take to get us there. We all face a lot of similarities right now in the things we are faced with but getting from point A to point B is a lot longer journey for some.
As we all make adjustments to our daily lives, I’m trying to remember a few things:
- Some people depend on their daily routines more than others, just to get through the day. They may need extra help and understanding.
- Some people don’t have the financial stability or job flexibility to make adjustments. They may need extra help and understanding.
- Some people will lose work for an unknown amount of time. They may need extra help and understanding.
- Some local businesses could struggle to get their usual number of customers. They may need extra help and understanding.
- Our leaders and employers are having to make impossibly difficult decisions. They may need extra help and understanding.
- Many people, especially children and the elderly are terrified and stressed as a result of the magnitude of the public discussion. They may need extra help and understanding.
- The elderly, and people whose immune systems are compromised are said to be at the most serious risk. They may need extra help and understanding.
- Even the people who quickly adapt and help are going to get tired and frustrated. They also may need extra help and understanding.
- Some people will be tempted to take advantage of employers, co-workers, government agencies and hoard supplies and try to profit from the misery of others. Please don’t. We need you on our side.