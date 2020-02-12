Cops Searching For Kalamazoo Bank Robbery Suspect

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for suspect after an attempted bank robbery in downtown Kalamazoo.

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at the Chase Bank facility on the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue.

On February 12, 2020 Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the 100 block of E. Michigan Ave, Chase Bank, for a report of a robbery in progress. A male suspect, entered the bank at approximately 4:30 pm, and demanded money from a bank employee. No weapon was displayed by the suspect during the robbery. The suspect left on foot a short time after entering the business. The suspect has not been located at this time. An unknown amount of cash was taken. - Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety.

KDPS says the suspect is "described as a Hispanic male approximately six foot tall with an average build, with black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark colored hooded coat, black shirt, a black baseball hat (backwards) and several gold colored chains around his neck."

(Photo provided by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

As always, "Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100."