Coronavirus Evacuees Coming Home With Help From Michigan Company

You may have seen video or photos about U.S. citizens being evacuated from China or off cruise ships in the Far East, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. One of the images you've probably seen is of the charter aircraft being used to get these people back to American soil. Those charter aircraft fly under the Kalitta Air banner. What you may not know is Kalitta Air is a world famous air cargo company based in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

According to NBC News, two airplanes touched down last night, one in northern California and one in Texas. Both were Kalitta Air 747s. Just a small part of the large Kalitta Air fleet. Kalitta Air, based at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, operates 747s, 777s and 767s.

If the name sounds familiar, the company was started in 1967 by former drag racer (and current NHRA team owner) Connie Kalitta. Looks like Connie's busy these days, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

