Coronavirus Screening At Detroit Metro Airport

A medical screening team from the Centers for Disease Control set up shop last week at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The original idea was to check people coming into the airport’s McNamara Terminal on direct flights from China.

Now, that team is expected to handle more incoming passengers. Detroit Metro is one of 11 airports nationwide that will receive diverted flights from the Chinese mainland. The expanded medical screening effort is being directed by the CDC. The agency Director says the move shows that the government is preparing as if this were the next pandemic. The government is not messing around.

Passengers and flight crews arriving from the region of China that's been hardest hit in the coronavirus outbreak will undergo extensive screening and may be subjected to quarantine for up to 2 weeks.

The Detroit News reports an airline passenger has been taken to a Detroit area hospital earlier today for a complete medical assessment after the airport screening noted issues that needed attention.