Costco Bringing Back Free Samples by Mid-June

I know Costco is known for being a one-stop shop for all your essential (and non-essential) needs but let's be honest, one of the best reasons to go to Costco is for all the free samples. Since coronavirus, though, the retailer had put a hold on that.

After a few months without free samples, the company is aiming to bring it back in mid-June. The announcement was made by the Chief Financial Officer of Costco on a call on Thursday, reports USA Today.

You know how you normally see a group of people savages hoard around the sample table waiting for their free bite? That will no longer be a thing because to ensure safety the company is going to be changing the way free samples are handled. Costco's CFO didn't comment on the specific changes but said

...needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers.

In addition, customers can also see more of their favorite food items back on the menu at Costco's foodcourt.

If it's been a while since you've been back to Costco, just a heads up that they are requiring all customers to wear face masks now, with the exception of children 2 and under.