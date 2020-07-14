Could America’s National Parks Also Be Racist, When Will This End?

When will this insanity ever end? Now ABC News is reporting that our National Parks:

“face existential crisis over race”

Why?

Because too many white people work at them and enjoy their scenery and campgrounds as opposed to “people of color”. The associate director of the Sierra Club, Joel Pannell stated that:

The outdoors and public lands suffer from the same systemic racism that the rest of our society does

I would first like to ask him exactly what does he mean by systemic racism and if he can answer that with a coherent sentence how exactly are our national parks systemically racist?

ABC “News” points to “new government data” that states that our 419 national parks are overwhelmingly white. What do they mean by that, well just 23% of the visitors to the parks are people of color and 77% are white (which in their minds is not a color). They go on to point out that minorities make up 42% of the United States population and only 23% of them visit our national parks.

Hmmm, because “people of color” do not go to our National Parks in the same percentage of the population that white people do that makes them systemically racist.

I have a question, how do these people even get a job at a fast-food restaurant, I could not imagine that they could remember to ask if they want fries with that or would that somehow be racist.

It gets worse David Vela, acting director of the National Park Service told ABC News:

That tells me that we've got a lot of work to do

The associate director of the Sierra Club, Joel Pannell, believe it or not, went on to say:

If we don't address this, and we don't see how all these things are interrelated, then we're going to risk losing everything...You're not going to have public lands to enjoy.

Back up for a second Joel, if “people of color” continue to decide that they do not want to go to our National Parks in the same percentage as their make up of our population we are “not going to have public lands to enjoy”.

Joel, what are you exactly growing on these public lands and smoking?

