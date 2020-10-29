Could Biden’s Energy Plan End The Dreams of 160,000 Michigan Families

Joe Biden has promised to eliminate fracking and “transition from the oil industry,” and achieve “zero emissions” by 2035. Those are the words that came out of his mouth.

What would that mean to the state of Michigan and the families who work in that industry? According to a 2017 study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute, it would mean the loss of approximately 160,000 good-paying, family-sustaining jobs. Is that what you’re going to vote for this election?

Senator Kevin Cramer from North Dakota told Breitbart News:

“Michigan is a major equipment and infrastructure state in support of the energy industry.”

The study found that:

“Michigan’s energy sector generates over $8.2 billion in wages and contributes nearly $14.6 billion to the state’s economy. These jobs encompass everything from petroleum engineers and environmental experts to rig hands, truck drivers, caterers, and contractors”.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy reports:

“Michigan’s burgeoning natural gas industry has become a vitally important sector of the state’s economy. “Michigan is number one in the nation for natural gas storage capacity, with 1.1 trillion cubic feet of underground storage — over a tenth of overall U.S. capacity,”

What will happen to those 160,000 families, someone should ask Joe Biden and the Democrats that question? I assume their answer will be that they will all get jobs in the solar and wind industries.

Sure they will.

Would we all like to be on solar/wind power and never have to pay a utility bill again, of course. The problem is many of us live in reality and know that it will take a long time to get there. The cost to convert is extremely high and most families could not afford it as well as the energy needed to run our households, office buildings and factories is not that even close to being there. Just ask California and their mandated rolling brownouts.

