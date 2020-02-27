Finally some sanity from our judicial system. The 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Trump Administration can withhold funds from sanctuary counties, cities and states. I have no idea why this was such an issue if these municipalities refuse to follow Federal law what would make them think they can take our Federal tax dollars?

If one of us did not follow the laws of the counties, cities and states that we live in I am going to go out on a limb and believe these municipalities would have a problem with us. If you were on a city, county or state program in which you are receiving taxpayer funds and you refused to follow their rules I bet they would cut you off from those tax dollars or at least I would hope so.

This ruling overturned a lower court’s decision that ordered the Trump Administration to release the funds to New York City and other states that where breaking Federal law.

In a statement provided to The Daily Caller the Department of Justice spokesman said:

Today’s decision rightfully recognizes the lawful authority of the Attorney General to ensure that Department of Justice grant recipients are not at the same time thwarting federal law enforcement priorities...the grant conditions here require states and cities that receive DOJ grants to share information about criminals in custody.

They went on to say:

While today’s ruling is a major victory for Americans, its full scope will not be realized until the practices of granting nationwide injunctions and associational injunctions are stopped, as certain cities that are parties to this judgment may nonetheless use rulings from other courts to evade these lawful conditions

It is really simple if you want the money; follow the rules and laws.

Do we not tell our children we pay the bills in this house so you must follow our rules.

