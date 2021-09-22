Covid-19 Sidelines WMU Football Coach Tim Lester. ‘Feeling Okay’

Western Michigan University football coach Tim Lester has announced he tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, Lester said "“I would like to share that I had a positive COVID-19 test yesterday morning, after experiencing some mild symptoms on Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, due to being fully vaccinated, I am feeling ok.”

Lester went on to say "Our program has practiced, and will continue to practice athletic department safety guidelines and protocols. I could not be more proud of the way our team responded to adversity on the field on Saturday, and I look forward to overcoming adversity from the positive test result. Adversity is a funny thing because nobody wants it, but overcoming it is the only way to grow. I will be away from the team until next week, but thanks to technology, I will be with them virtually. I have full faith in our staff and players, and am looking forward to quickly getting back in the office next week as we enter conference play."

Western is coming off a big upset win at Pitt, 44-41 and has a 2-1 record with one more non-conference game against San Jose State (2-1) this Saturday. They should have Lester back a week from this Saturday when they begin MAC play against Buffalo.

