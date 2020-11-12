Covid Raging, So Gov Asking You To Alter Your Thanksgiving Plans

Its just another example of how completely polarized our society is. Draw your own conclusions.

At her weekly Covid-19 press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said "Thanksgiving is going to look different this year. It just has to,” urging Michiganders to change or cancel Thanksgiving travel plans. ""We cannot afford for people to head" to the home of a family member, "contract the virus and bring it back to their communities and homes.” She stopped short of shutting the state down again, but hasn't ruled it out, if Covid infections continue to grow as rapidly as the have in the past month. The infections are now at the highest level of the pandemic.



And almost as fast as the words came out of the Governor's mouth, the opposition was posting their opinion.

The Governor was joined at the press briefing the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who echoed the request for Michigander to limit Thanksgiving (and Christmas, too) celebrations to immediate family members only in the households. The worry in the medical community is that family gathering amongs family and others from different households will strain beyond capacity already stressed hospitals and medical facilities.

Dr. Khaldun didn't mince words. "If you are smart now, you may be able to have a safe holiday with your loved ones alive this time next year."

The Detroit News reports that Covid related hospitalizations have more than tripled in the past month. New daily cases are up five tmes from a month ago.

No matter what happens, this will be maybe the most contentious holiday season in the state's history, with family members pitted against family, spurred on by anger and frustration over how certain family members react to the Governor's request today. And that's not even taking into accounts if the topic of politics comes up.