The Legend of Mackinac’s “Crack-In-The-Island”

The "Crack-in-the-Island" on Mackinac Island isn't hidden to the islanders or Northern Michigan locals, but for many Michiganders south of the bridge, it's not very well known.

There is a huge crack in the island’s limestone foundation that looks like it may have been caused by an earthquake…but that’s not the case.

This crack is a natural split in the limestone base; according to the sign located at the crack, it was “caused by the erosive activity of surface and ground waters. This chemical erosion…slowly dissolved the softer rock and left a more resistant brecciated (fractured) limestone”.

Of course, this took place over centuries and at one time was so deep, the ones who lived there thought it was a bottomless pit. Why isn’t it now? Because beginning in the 1800’s the military and islanders used it to dump their waste and garbage. So now, when people walk through this narrow crack to get their selfie, they are standing on centuries-old garbage and poop.

And what would this oddity be without its own legend?

The legend says the crack was created by the Great Spirit Gitchi Manitou. When he saw the white man coming to the island he stomped his foot in anger, cracking the island. Afterward, a giant attempted to escape the Underworld by traveling thru the crack to the above-world and freedom. Gitchi Manitou summoned his magical powers to trap the giant there through eternity, where he is doomed to hang.

Crack-in-the-Island is big enough for some adults to squeeze through for their selfies. The trail that takes you there is located just off State Road between the airport and golf course.

