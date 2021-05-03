Crafty Crab In Kalamazoo Opening May 5th, 2021

The long-awaited arrival and opening of the Crafty Crab location in Kalamazoo will soon be over as the company recently took to their Facebook page and announced the soft opening and grand opening of the new spot, located at 5802 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048: "MARK THE DATE AND SPREAD THE WORDS Soft Opening on May 5th and Grand Opening on May 7th!!!" The restaurant was part of a growing list in Kalamazoo alone which had people curious about the opening date, as it's seemed there has been little to no construction around the building.

We're still waiting to hear about the progress and opening date of the place that took over the old Moe's location, Lefty's Cheesesteaks on Stadium Dr., and the San Francisco Tacos on Portage St. But we now know that the Crafty Crab will be open for good starting Friday night. They're currently hiring for full-time positions for Host, Staff, and for part-time servers, and can contact Ivy at 917-207-2002.

Get our free mobile app

What Are Their Hours?

Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. -10:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m.

How Can You Order?

You can order through the phone, walk-in/dine-in, and find them on grub hub, door dash, and they are currently setting up to be available on Uber eats.

What's On Their Menu?

They have all sorts of seafood boils, fried seafood baskets, lots of sides, and a few dessert and salad options as well. You can look at the full menu here.