That Crazy Jared Goff Interception Stat You Heard About Isn’t Real

Jared Goff has won a lot of football games while not playing particularly well himself. It's a major reason why the Los Angeles Rams shipped him to Detroit- they felt he was holding the team back.

Sunday night, the Detroit Lions won on a last-second field goal from rookie kicker Jake Bates. Despite the come-from-behind victory, Goff had a horrendous game, throwing five interceptions to the Houston Texans' defense.

It was a tough way to win, but Lions fans are just happy to be 8-1 for the first time 70 years. Faith in Goff hasn't waned either. Fans in attendance for WWE's Monday Night Raw in Grand Rapids the night after the game chanted his name before the show started.

But earlier that day, fans talked around the proverbial water cooler at work discussing the previous night's thrilling victory. One stat was sure to come up, a bizarre stat that had gone viral on social media - though the NBC broadcast never brought it up themselves.

Apparently, Jared Goff's teams are really good when he's really bad because he has a 7-0 record when throwing four or more interceptions in a game in his NFL career.

You might notice the Community Notes from X under this post. That note wasn't submitted until Monday afternoon. People were running with this stat because it sounded believable.

Then, Aaron Rodgers mentioned the stat on The Pat McAfee Show, and everything came to light.

MisterCiv, an X account for a YouTuber who teaches football video game players how to play better, admitted he completely fabricated the stat to prove how easy it is to spread misinformation.

Jared Goff has, in fact, thrown four or more interceptions in just two games, and Sunday night was the second. He's 1-1 in those games now.

