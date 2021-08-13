Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know
Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily.
Do you know about the Michigan Pint Law?
The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.
The industry standard glass is 14 ounces and around 2008, bars started calling these "pints". They are actually known as "falsies". They look like pints...taste like a pint, smell like a pint but are not a legal pint. While their glass volumes appear to be nearly identical to those of standard pint glasses, “falsies” rely on extra-thick bottoms to reduce the empty space that beer can fill. If your empty glass feels especially bottom-heavy, that might be a giveaway that it’s a 14-ouncer. Not a pint.
The Michigan Pint Law is an effort to have truth in advertising. This legislation holds restaurants and bars accountable for the size of their pours.
The legislation reads: “Sec. 106: An on-premises licensee shall not advertise or sell any glass of beer as a pint in this state unless that glass contains at least 16 oz. of beer.”
Some bars in Michigan use “pint” as a descriptive term for the shape of the glass, rather than the volume of the pour. If you find that you're being under-poured, you can report this. The establishment could get fined. Or...just order a 14 ounce beer but don't call it a pint!
