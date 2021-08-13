Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know

Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily.

Photo by Dan Barrett on Unsplash

Do you know about the Michigan Pint Law?

The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.

Photo by Pawel Kadysz on Unsplash

The industry standard glass is 14 ounces and around 2008, bars started calling these "pints". They are actually known as "falsies". They look like pints...taste like a pint, smell like a pint but are not a legal pint. While their glass volumes appear to be nearly identical to those of standard pint glasses, “falsies” rely on extra-thick bottoms to reduce the empty space that beer can fill. If your empty glass feels especially bottom-heavy, that might be a giveaway that it’s a 14-ouncer. Not a pint.

Photo by GoodEats YQR on Unsplash

The Michigan Pint Law is an effort to have truth in advertising. This legislation holds restaurants and bars accountable for the size of their pours.

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash

The legislation reads: “Sec. 106: An on-premises licensee shall not advertise or sell any glass of beer as a pint in this state unless that glass contains at least 16 oz. of beer.”

Photo by Thais Do Rio on Unsplash

Some bars in Michigan use “pint” as a descriptive term for the shape of the glass, rather than the volume of the pour. If you find that you're being under-poured, you can report this. The establishment could get fined. Or...just order a 14 ounce beer but don't call it a pint!

19 Things Michiganders Hate About Michigan