Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges in Berrien County During Long Marriage

A 48-year-old Benton Harbor man has been formally charged of criminal sexual conduct following a state investigation over the past 11 months.

Kraig Smith was formally arraigned in Berrien County, receiving four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused of multiple acts against his wife of 13 years. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the charges in the 5th District Court of Michigan (covering Berrien County) following the investigation after the victim was coerced into several unwanted sexual activity throughout the marriage of 13 years. There were also numerous verbal and emotional threats in front of the couple’s children, according to investigators.

Attorney General Nessel released this message related to the case -

Coercive assault can take place in any setting; even in a marriage. An individual should feel safe in their home with their partner. I hope this case encourages public awareness of coercive assault and makes clear that assault by a domestic partner is a crime that will be prosecuted.

Smith was issued a $20,000 bond and remains behind bars. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27th. If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison.