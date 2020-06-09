Cristobel’s Remnants To Bring High Winds To Lakeshore

What's left of a major tropical depression will hit Michigan late this afternoon into this evening, bringing with it high winds on the Lakeshore.

The National Weather Service is predicting high winds for the already beleaguered Lake Michigan shoreline today and tonight, with winds gusting up to 60 mph at times. That will trigger waves of up to ten feet.

The big storm, which according to the latest radar is sitting just south of us now, will make its way northward and bring heavy rains at times.

While the risk for thunderstorms is marginal this afternoon, it will increase into the night time hours with a 90 percent chance of storms overnight into early Wednesday. Some of these could be severe.

The NWS warns that winds will increase throughout the day Tuesday, enough to cause scattered power outages.

FOX-17 meteorologist Anthony Domol says that there is also a small chance for isolated tornadoes with this storm.