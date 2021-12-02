Crumbl Cookies to Celebrate Grand Opening in Kalamazoo on 12/3

A business claiming to have the "best cookies in the world" is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow, 12/3, in Kalamazoo.

The opening was originally teased in April of this year (read more below) but, now...it's finally happening.

Crumbl Cookies has quickly grown in popularity with new locations opening across the country at a very high rate. Their business model? Serving fresh, uniquely flavored cookies that rotate each week. They've grown SO popular that there are Youtube videos dedicated to tasting the weekly flavors:

The company was actually started by two cousins who began this adventure by trying to develop the perfect chocolate chip cookie. They claim to have succeeded and officially opened their first store in Utah in 2017.

Glancing at their menu, their cookie choices are almost overwhelming (because I want to try them all). You'll see flavors like:

Dirt cake

Peanut butter brownie

Blueberry cheesecake

And a lot more. Just look at these pictures:

An, excuse me, buttermilk pancake cookies?

For those classic cookie lovers, don't you fret. They also serve the favorites like chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and snickerdoodle. See the full list here.

Now, Crumbl Cookies will be serving their delicious treats in Kalamazoo.

They're celebrating their grand opening tomorrow, 12/3, from 8 am to midnight at 5097 Century Avenue Suite B. And those aren't 'specialty' hours. They'll be open from 8 am - 10 pm Monday - Thursday and 8 am - 12 am on Friday and Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies offers take-out, curbside, and delivery. You can find all of the information about their grand opening here.

Crumbl Cookie isn't the only "gourmet" cookie shop in town. They'll be joining Insomnia Cookies also in Kalamazoo. Although, Insomnia Cookies offers late-night delivery which, being located next to WMU, is a genius concept.

I'm sure, in no time, Crumbl Cookies will become a favorite in Kalamazoo. Much like these restaurants that are said to make people fall in love with our tiny town:

