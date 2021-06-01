Curfew For Michigan Bars & Restaurants Expires Tuesday

Bars and restaurants in Michigan no longer have a curfew since the restriction has now been lifted as of Tuesday.

There have been a lot of restrictions for restaurants and bars as we have moved along through the pandemic. Capacity numbers are still at 50% until, July 1, but as of today (Tuesday, June 1), the curfew has been lifted. So if you have missed being a night owl you can now visit all of the places that are open late at night.

According to WOOD, the restrictions regarding outdoor gatherings, limits on how many are allowed to sit at a table are lifted as of Tuesday. Bars and restaurants no longer have to be closed by 11 p.m.

I don't know about you but it was weird being able to be around people again. I play in a band and played my second show this weekend in Indiana where restrictions were lifted a long time ago. I performed on a large party boat that docks at a club I have played at for many years and it still felt odd being around all these people but at the same time it was nice to feel alive and social again.

Many clubs, bars and restaurants in West Michigan are not going to be able to stay open late now that the restrictions have been lifted simply because they just don't have enough people on staff to handle the flow. Places like Grand Rapids Brewing Company, HopCat and Stella's Lounge will not be staying open past 11 p.m. until more staff is hired but all plan to be ready by July 1.

If you think about it, at this time last year, there were no bars open and restaurants were carry out only. It has been a rough year for bars and restaurants so if you have a favorite and feel comfortable, go see them, it will not only help them begin their recovery but you will be surprised how good you will feel socializing again.

If you are looking for a job, most all bars and restaurants are hiring and if you shop around, some are even offering incentives.

BarFly who owns several Grand Rapids establishments are having interviews at Grand Rapids Brewing Company every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. They offer free pizza for those who get interviewed and if you get hired, after 60 days on the job you will received a $500 hiring bonus.