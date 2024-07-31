Current Detroit Lions Who Could Be Future Hall of Famers

The Detroit Lions are likely as good as they've ever been in the Super Bowl era. In 2023, the team reached the NFC Championship for just the second time in franchise history, but after locking up some of their premier players to long-term contracts, it doesn't appear their success will come to an end anytime soon.

With that in mind, the Lions have some promising young players who have a solid trajectory to be great. Of course, winning the franchise's first Super Bowl could go a long way in solidifying those resumes. Getting more than one would be even more impressive.

Overall, the Detroit Lions have 22 Hall of Famers, though most are from the 90s and later outside of Calvin Johnson. With that in mind, we are only looking at current Detroit Lions as of the 2024 season, so we won't be counting Matthew Stafford, who will no doubt be enshrined one day.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

For any wide receiver, reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame is hard. There is a considerable backlog at the position, and as players improve at the position and set new standards, those players are beginning to get overlooked for modern performers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a chance, but it won't be easy. Many don't see him as a top-5 receiver in the league at the moment, which isn't a truly unfair opinion.

However, St. Brown has drastically improved his numbers in each of his three seasons, which have always ranked near the top of the league. While he doesn't make the flashiest one-handed catches of all time, his production is rather absurd, and the longer he keeps it up, the more recognition he'll earn.

OT Penei Sewell

For many right tackles, it seems near impossible to garner the respect to be considered a Hall of Fame talent. Being the best right tackle is not viewed as equivalent to being one of the best left tackles in the game.

However, Penei Sewell has made the argument as one of the best players on his team and one of the best right tackles in the NFL since he first took the field in 2021. He's proved his versatility on a variety of occasions, including catching a 9-yard touchdown pass in 2022.

Once Taylor Decker retires, Sewell will likely slide to the left side. If Sewell proves to be dominant on both sides of the ball along the offensive line, he'll be a lock for the Hall of Fame once his career is said and done.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

It seems unfair to put so much pressure on the 2022 second-overall pick. But the former Michigan Wolverine has lived up to every expectation and should only continue to improve given his performance so far.

In a new age of elite pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson will need to find a second gear. 21 sacks in two years is impressive in your first two years, but, eventually, he has to start pushing that number in a single season.

Again, he's early in his career, but if his production continues to increase and he shows longevity in his career to climb the all-time sack leaders chart, he'll be in a fine position to have his name immortalized in the Hall of Fame.

QB Jared Goff

Unfairly or not, Jared Goff's bid for a Hall of Fame career is entirely determined on whether or not he can bring a title to Detroit. Taking the team on a few deep playoff runs without stats the challenge Stafford's simply won't be enough.

Still, Goff has been there before, and at 29 years old in 2023, he had arguably the best season of his NFL career, both in statistics and team success. And keep in mind, he's played in a Super Bowl before.

Typically, quarterbacks hit their stride around their 30th birthday, especially traditional pocket passers like Goff. While he's not likely to ever challenge the stats of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow in the modern NFL, winning a championship for the Lions would have voters overlooking his above-average stat sheet.

Goff's career is far from over, so he has time to get it done. Accomplishing it would rival Kurt Warner's career in terms of career revival, though Goff will likely always lack an MVP award.

Sure, some of these sound outlandish, but they are the four best and most promising players on the team at key positions. Heck, if you believe the Lions can win a Super Bowl in the next three years with these guys leading the way, what's stopping you from believing any of them could one day be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

