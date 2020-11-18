Current State Order Will Not Close FireKeepers In Battle Creek

Here's why FireKeepers will remain open and how they're keeping their guests safe during the latest state order.

By now we all know about the current order handed down from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that runs through December 9th. Basically, indoor social gatherings are out. Which means, no school or indoor dining among other things that could spread Covid-19. FireKeepers Casino and Hotel in Battle Creek doesn't fall under this order according to the Battle Creek Enquirer,

FireKeepers is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. As one of 24 American Indian tribal casinos in Michigan owned by federally recognized sovereign nations and governed by the National Indian Gaming Commission, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order announced on Sunday.

FireKeepers' CEO offered up this statement about measures they're taking to keep their staff and guests safe during this pandemic,

Those protocols included: limiting the number of patrons to no more that 20% of building occupancy; reducing the number of gaming positions to ensure social distancing; prohibiting patrons from gathering either on the gaming floor or at “pinch points” at entrance/exit of venues; temporary elimination of high-contact processes from valet parking to hand dealt poker to bingo and dining in our Mijem Buffet, plus enhanced cleaning protocols, signage and hand sanitization stations; health screening for all patrons and team members; enforcing the wearing of face coverings by all Team Members and patrons; the elimination of all guest smoking in the property; and cooperating with Tribal and County health officials regarding contact tracing.

The photos below show the casino putting their safety protocols in action.

Please remember that the CDC guidelines suggest wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others whether you are going to a casino or any other open business to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. As of November 18th, Michigan is averaging 6,965 new daily Covid-19 cases with 61 daily deaths.