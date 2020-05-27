MLive's Evan Woodbury wrote on Wednesday that several prominent Detroit Tigers players could get major reductions to their 2020 salaries if the most recent offer that Major League Baseball owners offered the players goes through.

The owners and the MLBPA (Major League Baseball Players Association are currently in negotiations as to how to start the 2020 regular season that has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus.

Top salaried players for the Tigers, such as Miguel Cabrera (pictured above) and Jordan Zimmermann are already facing steep cuts in their 2020 salary, with the possibility of playing only half a season (82 games, actually). But the most recent offer from the owners has even more salary cuts on top of that.

Players are expected to veto the owners deal and offer one in response to it. Many observers believe that if a deal is not agreed to in the next 10-14 days, the regular season cannot start in early July, and the entire season would be in jeopardy.