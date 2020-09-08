Curwood Castle – Built by Best Selling Michigan Author

Michigan is certainly a beautiful state. Green forests that seem to stretch beyond the horizon. Crystal clear rivers. Waterfalls. Jagged cliffs. We take it for granted, and rarely stop to take it all in. One Michigander wasn't going to let the beauty of this place getaway, in fact, he worked to share the majesty of the Mitten with readers all over the world. His name was James Curwood. Born in Owosso, this University of Michigan drop-out started his writing career as a journalist, but quickly turned his attention and talents to writing fiction about the rough and tumble wilderness. After seeing some success, Curwood built this castle, not as a home, but as a writing studio. This castle and the man who built it certainly have a fascinating history.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app