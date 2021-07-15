Fly Over Kalamazoo on the Plane that Led the D-Day Invasion

The Air Zoo will host That's All Brother, one of the most historically significant aircraft still flying. It was on the vanguard over Normandy, France on D-Day.

June 6, 1944, was a turning point in World War II as the Allied forces stormed the beaches in Normandy. No doubt you've seen footage of the brave soldiers crossing the English Channel in boats and trying to gain a foothold in the sand. Of the 150,000 Allied forces that went to battle, 13,000 men dropped from the sky, parachuting into France from more than 800 C-47 aircraft. "That's All Brother" was on the point that historic day. Lt. Col John Donalson of the 82nd Airborne piloted the aircraft and now, you can witness living history.

"That's All Brother" will be flying to the Air Zoo in Portage with a B-25 bomber and parked August 2-5 for tours and flights. The name was directed as a message to Hitler that his days were numbered. Unfortunately, once the war was over, the planes days were numbered too and it was relegated to a scrap heap. In 2015, it was rediscovered and completely restored to its 1944 condition including the D-Day paint scheme.

Tours are $10/person, $20/family and only $8 for Air Zoo members. You can also book a flight over Kalamazoo in this vintage aircraft. Put yourself in the shoes of an 18 year old paratrooper preparing to jump into enemy territory in the dead of night.