A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly attacking police with a hockey stick during the January 6 siege on the Capitol. A Facebook post by the man's father was instrumental in leading police to identify the Wixom resident.

Michael Joseph Foy was picked up by police at about 6:30 am today (1/21) according to the FBI and US Attorney's office. NBC News reports that the man made a brief appearance in court today and has been ordered to stay in police custody until a hearing on Monday.

Foy faces charges of entering a restricted building, obstructing a law enforcement officer, impeding federal officials, aiding and abetting, and obstructing official proceedings of Congress.

The man's father unwittingly led police to his son after posting pictures of the 29-year-old with a 'Trump 2020' flag attached to a hockey stick. The FBI also has a video that shows Foy targeting members of the DC Metropolitan Police Department with the hockey stick.

According to this affidavit, Foy is seen striking a group of Metropolitan Police Officers who were assisting in the protection of the U.S. Capitol and who had been knocked down and dragged into the crowd of rioters. The riot continued for about 16 seconds until Foy was knocked down by another rioter. He then lowered his hood which clearly revealed his identity in the video.

NBC reports that Foy is currently being represented by a federal public defender.