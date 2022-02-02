Dahlia of Battle Creek is a Cuddle Bug Who Loves to Play

Dahlia would love to have a feline friend in her new forever home.

Get our free mobile app

Dahlia is an incredibly sweet cat. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she came from a home that had reached out to the rescue because they had too many cats.

Once Dahlia was in the shelter's care, they realized she was expecting a litter of kittens. HSSCM staff say Dahlia was a wonderful and attentive mother to her babies. The kittens are all grown and Dahlia has been spayed. Now all she needs is her forever family.

Dahlia of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan Dahlia of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan loading...

Because Dahlia came from a home that had a lot of cats and has spent the rest of her time with all the cats at HSSCM, she would prefer to go to a home with another cat. She enjoys socializing and playing with other felines.

If you would like to make her part of your family and do not have a cat or kitten, HSSCM does special discounted pricing when you adopt two of its available felines. Dahlia is a bit on the petite side and would prefer a home with children that have previous cat experience and would be respectful of her space.

Would you like to make Dahlia a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Dahlia isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

Have you ever wondered what happened to the animals on your favorite television show or movie? Sometimes they get adopted by the actors they work with. Keep scrolling to see a few of those happy stories.

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets