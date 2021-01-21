You Could Be The New Owner of The Dam Store in Michigan

One of the little gems that's a local legend is up for sale and you could impress all your friends by saying you're the owner of The Dam Store in Oscoda, MI. Zillow has listed this amazing property for sale, but it's gonna run you $550,000. There are lots of people who go out of their way to visit the shop every year, and it has pretty solid reviews from Business Finder, with one person commenting on the variety of items available :

The location is defently [sic] out in the woods, but handy to get stuff. Food, beverages, snacks, ice, fishing stuff of every kind. They have been around for years. We always make it a point to stop at the Dam store before we go to the Foote Dam for a look see for salmon in the river.

Not much is known about The Dam Store other than its funny name and the fact it's been a staple to travelers and locals for years. Below you can check out everything that The Dam Store offers for you to make the decision about whether or not you're ready to make The Dam commitment...

