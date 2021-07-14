Daphne of Battle Creek is the Featured Pet for Wiggly Tail Wednesday

Daphne is a sweet puppy with lots of love and energy.

Daphne is as busy as a young pup can be at just over 4-months-old. Don't let that intimidate you though. You don't need to take her on strenuous hikes or take her jogging for miles every day. In fact, that would not be good for her at all. A nice walk, running around a backyard, or even a fun game of fetch is all it takes to ensure her energy is channeled in a healthy way.

Sweet Daphne will need more training, just like other puppies her age. The good news for her future forever family is that Daphne is a quick learner. She is listed as a Boxer/Hound mix and loves receiving attention. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Daphne does appear to have a prey drive but was also nervous meeting a cat for the first time.

Daphne of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

This beautiful girl will need a family that will be patient and work with her on all the new experiences and animals she will face in post shelter life. A physically fenced-in yard is recommended. She would do best with children who are 8 or older. Daphne could go to a home with another dog pending a successful meet and greet.

Would you like to make Daphne or perhaps one of her littermates a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help our area shelter pets and have fun but maybe now isn't the right time to add a puppy to your family? The Bikers for Rescues Bike Night is the vent for you.

