Dashcam Video Shows Head On Collision With Michigan State Trooper

Michigan State Police have released dashcam footage from a Michigan State Trooper's vehicle that shows a head on collision with a driver under the influence.

The accident took place in Battle Creek on January 17th involving a State Trooper and a Kalamazoo man under the influence of methamphetamine. The video shows the moment that the driver crossed over the centerlane and hit State Trooper Christopher Haywood. The video is pretty hard to watch, but is available via Wood TV 8 in the clip below.

Haywood is currently recovering from very serious injuries to his leg and face. The driver of the other vehicle is said to have not sustained any major injuries and is expected to be charged in the coming weeks.

You can read more about the accident when it happened and see a photo of the aftermath of the crash at Wood TV 8.