Day Six Of Lingering Power Outages From Last Week’s Big Storm

Up to a couple of hundred utility consumers are still looking for electrical service in the area this morning. These appear to be lingering outage areas from the big storm that tore up the area last Wednesday. The Consumers Energy online outage map shows several areas close to Bronson, and then up to the northeast closer to Coldwater that are without service this morning.

The Consumers Energy information system has been showing a changing number of affected customers, at most a few hundred. The specific number of outage areas is also fluctuating at around two to three dozen.