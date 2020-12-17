Daydream About Living in this $12.5M Charlevoix, Michigan Mansion

A house on Raspberry Bay sounds like a fairy tale. The real estate listing is one for the ages. See 20+ photos of this $12.5 million luxury lake mansion.

This stunning estate offers open, opulent living space and spectacular views of Lake Charlevoix that most of us can only fantasize about. By the numbers, it measures 16,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms, 6 with en suite bathrooms. Eight fireplaces are scattered about the residence, The three-acre gated property has nearly 200' of waterfront on coveted Raspberry Bay, and parallels 600' of a landscaped stream complete with waterfalls that complement an outdoor fireplace and pavilion.

While those numbers may be impressive, these figures might be shocking. To purchase the manor at 8425 Raspberry Ln in Charlevoix, here's what it would cost. If you put $2.5M down (20%) and got a 30 year fixed at 2.766%, that works out to a mortgage payment of $40,909 each month.

The numbers don't begin to do it justice. Take a look at these 25 eye-popping photos of this Michigan mansion