Daylight Saving Time Is This Weekend – Prepare To Fall Back

Here it is, my annual post to remind you that this weekend is Daylight Saving Time. I will also remind you again that there is no 's' - it is saving time, not savings time.

Either way, it sucks. I am not a fan. Sure we will get used to it getting darker earlier, but it does not mean I have to like it. I feel like there is always talk of ending DST, but it never happens.

From all accounts DST has been used throughout much of the United States, Canada and Europe since World War I. It was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1966. I know there are much bigger things in the world to worry about other than Daylight Saving Time, but come on - it seems like it would be such an easy thing to end.

Until that day comes, plan to fall back this Sunday, November 7th at 2:00 AM. I guess one good thing is the extra hour of sleep. In terms of prepping for this, do nothing. Your phone will reset the time on its own. That being said, there will be someone, somewhere - late for something on Sunday. I guarantee it.

What about you, what do you think of Daylight Saving Time? I have not met one person that is pro DST. Seriously, is there anyone out there that is pumped to fall back? If you are, tell me why. I expect to hear from no one, because everyone hates it.

In case you are curious, we will spring forward on Sunday, March 13, 2022. I will be counting the days.

