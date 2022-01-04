Daylily of Battle Creek Daydreams of a Quieter Life Outside the Shelter

Daylily is the type of kitten who loves to play but will leave your phone charging cord alone.

Daylily is a very sweet girl. She is so sweet in fact that a few of the other cats at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) began bullying her after two of her littermates found their forever home.

Though at 10-months she is old enough to be with the other cats, the staff at HSSCM thought it would be in her best interest to return her to the kitten room. Maybe it was just the confidence she had from having her two brothers with her, but Daylily was getting stressed and seems much happier spending her time with the kittens.

Daylily of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Daylily could really use a quiet home with someone who knows cats. She would do best in a home without young children. She enjoys getting attention and snuggling. When she really gets comfortable with you, she'll give you a headbutt.

Daylily would do well with another cat. Perhaps one that is on the calmer side but still enjoys playing. She could even do well with a cat-friendly dog if given a slow and positive introduction.

Would you like to make Daylily a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

